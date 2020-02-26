DURBAN – Thomas “the Tank Engine” du Toit was left dormant in the sidings at Wellington station two weeks ago, but last week in Australia’s mining town of Ballarat, he roared into life.
The Sharks fixed their set scrums in their 36-24 win against the Melbourne Rebels thanks to the return of Du Toit and Ox Nche to the starting front row... but they are now up against a Reds pack that is increasingly good under the guidance of Brad Thorne, the combative former All Black lock.
The Sharks were much better in the set scrums against the Rebels from their matches against the Highlanders and Hurricanes, but the worry is that they have so much more to do against a Reds side that destroyed the Sunwolves last week.
“The Reds were very good at scrum time against the Sunwolves, and we really respect that, but we will never back off from taking them on. We are excited... and certainly not scared,” Du Toit said.
The Sharks in 2020 are gaining increasing popular support because of the adventurous way they play, and Du Toit says that the public perception can only be enhanced by consistently attractive performances..