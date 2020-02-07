The Sharks got a big win against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday. Photo: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

The Sharks are on top Down Under after crushing the Highlanders 42-20 in Dunedin on Friday thanks to a ruthless display of counter-attacking rugby. The Sharks scored five tries — including two each for the relentless scoring machines Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi — thanks to turnovers affected at the breakdown.

The Sharks were also very efficient on defence with their line speed out wide frustrating the home teams as they attempted to use the width of the field on attack.

In the off-season, the Sharks focussed heavily on the breakdown as being their first line of defence and it is paying handsome dividends, with openside flanker James Venter exceptional in this regard and he was rewarded with the first try of the match following a storming 50m run.