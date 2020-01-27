DURBAN – It might sound severe to describe the Sharks’ Super Rugby opener on Friday against the Bulls in Durban as a “must win” but it pretty much is given that they fly to New Zealand the next day for the toughest of tours.
Next Saturday, the Sharks play the Highlanders in Dunedin, the farthest of Super Rugby’s destinations; they then move up to Wellington to play the Hurricanes and then they have a fortnight in Australia, playing the Rebels in Melbourne and the Reds in Brisbane.
That is a very difficult start to the tournament for a team rebuilding under a new coach and captain, and it would be a priceless boost if they were to embark on tour with a good win under the belt. Conversely, a loss at home on the eve of departure would impact on morale.
The draw has indeed been unkind to a Sharks team that play eight matches in a row before a bye, with four of them overseas, while their first post-tour game is at home to the Jaguares, last year’s beaten finalists.
It adds up to a baptism of fire for coach Sean Everitt and it will be a test of the team culture that the Sharks have been focussing on since Everitt took over as coach for the Currie Cup last year.