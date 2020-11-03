Sharks have to bring that fire every week in Super Rugby Unlocked

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - It’s fair to say that the Sharks resumed rugby after the national lockdown with one foot anchored in the glory of their Super Rugby campaign of February and March, and that they tackled Super Rugby Unlocked with not quite the same hunger. That much was evident after lackluster performances against the Lions and Bulls, where good starts in both of those games gave way to scrambled performances, but last week against the Pumas there was fire in the bellies once more. The Sharks started like a house on fire against the tough Pumas and the blaze continued for 80 minutes. No wonder forwards coach Brent Janse van Vuuren was pleased with the improvement. “We had a week of accountability before playing the Pumas,” Janse van Vuuren said. “We had honest discussions about the standards we expect from each other, and the players reacted – if each individual does the job with the same energy as he did earlier this year, then things will happen … ” In other words, you can’t rely on the past. In rugby there can be no resting on laurels,

“You have to perform to your potential every week,” he continued. “You have to be up for battle every week, and against the Pumas the guys were up for a battle – they were hell-bent on getting back to how they were playing earlier this year, and with the desire came consistency over the 80 minutes.”

Tactically, the Sharks were much smarter than they were against the Bulls and in addition, they executed the game plan with accuracy, which was hardly the case at Loftus, where the Sharks’ kicking game, in particular, was wayward.

On Friday, the Sharks host the Cheetahs in what will be a welcome return to Jonsson Kings Park after two difficult matches on the road. There was also a lengthy bus trip from Nelspruit to Johannesburg on Sunday for the flight back to Durban.

The Cheetahs are the only team to have beaten the Bulls since rugby resumed in September, and that win of theirs in Bloemfontein was no mean feat given how Jake White’s team have gone on to smash the Sharks and Stormers.

“The Cheetahs are a very good rugby team. They have been together for a long time and have a settled, balanced game plan,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“They have a strong set-piece, so we expect a big battle there, and they like to strike off the set-piece, plus they have a very good counter attacking game.

“So it is a massive game for us and we have to up our game, especially our breakdown work, from last week’s performance.”

@IOLsport