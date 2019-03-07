Rhyno Smith comes in for Aphelele Fassi at fullback. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – After naming the same starting line-up in three successive matches, the Sharks have made a few changes to the team to play at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria for Saturday’s showdown with the Bulls. The two changes to the pack see Gideon Koegelenberg replacing Ruan Botha at lock with the uncapped Ruben van Heerden named on the bench and Wian Vosloo in for Tyler Paul at flank.

Jacques Vermeulen moves to the other side of the scrum to accommodate Vosloo.

Among the backs, Jeremy Ward and Andre Esterhuizen swap jerseys while Rhyno Smith comes in for Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

There are also a couple of changes on the bench, the uncapped Maritzburg old boy, Fezokuhle Mbatha replaces Kerron van Vuuren while Grant Williams takes over from Cameron Wright as scrumhalf back-up.

After being a late withdrawal for last week’s match, Curwin Bosch has recovered sufficiently to be named amongst the reserves.

Jeremy Ward gets a start in the No. 12 jersey. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

The Sharks team is:

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16 Fezokhule Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Curwin Bosch.

African News Agency (ANA)





