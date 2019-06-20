Curwin Bosch will have the No 15 jersey against the Brumbies on Saturday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

SYDNEY - The Sharks have made one change to their team to face the Brumbies in their Super Rugby quarterfinal in Canberra on Saturday. Curwin Bosch comes in at fullback for Aphelele Fassi who has a right shoulder injury.

Among the replacements, prop Juan Schoeman comes in after recovering from flu. John-Hubert Meyer drops out of the match-23.

Sharks captain Louis Schreuder, speaking from the team’s base in Coogee in Sydney ahead of a three-hour bus ride to Canberra, said that the team is focused and ready for the clash against the Brumbies.

“The game against the Stormers is behind us and our focus is on the Brumbies. Everyone is excited and looking forward to the challenge,” said Schreuder.

“We haven’t faced them this year, they’re one of the teams we missed, they’re the log leaders in the Australian Conference so they’re not in the quarter-finals by chance,” he pointed out.

“They’re a physical, well-organised team with a good set-piece and kicking game so we’re going to have to be well-prepared for that.”

Be the motivation behind #OurSharks. The @CellC Sharks will be giving their all in Saturday's game against the @BrumbiesRugby, with the hopes of securing a spot in the Vodacom @SuperRugby Semi-Finals. #BRUvSHA #OurSharksForever 🦈 pic.twitter.com/FeyO5invLg — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) June 19, 2019

The Sharks team is:

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola



Replacements: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith.

African News Agency (ANA)