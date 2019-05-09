Robert du Preez, made some rotational changes for the Sharks game against the Chiefs. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

HAMILTON – The Cell C Sharks have made some rotational changes for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs at the GIO FMG Stadium in Hamilton. The team will go into the match full of confidence after some rousing performances on the tour Down Under.

The Sharks made the changes to the starting line-up to give rest to players who have endured a heavy workload.

Upfront, Hyron Andrews returns to the starting XV in place of Ruben van Heerden while Philip van der Walt moves to eighthman for Daniel du Preez with Jacques Vermeulen coming in at flank.

There is just one change to the backline, Marius Louw replacing Andre Esterhuizen while Fezokuhle Mbatha, Tyler Paul, Luke Stringer and Kobus van Wyk all move onto the bench.

Curwin Bosch has been in outstanding form at flyhalf and coach Robert du Preez said that “he’s played really well and done well for us, he’s a very good all-round player".

The coach agreed that six points in the bag after two games on tour, against quality opposition, is a huge return.

“I would have taken that, absolutely,” said Du Preez. “We know how tough it is to tour and how tough this competition is, so to beat the Waratahs for the first time in 19 years in Sydney [the last time was in 2000], that’s a great feat as was the draw against the Crusaders, very nearly a win."

Sharks team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Philip van der Walt, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

Replacements: 16 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk.

African News Agency (ANA)