Sharks name strong squad for Super Fan Saturday despite injuries
DURBAN – The Sharks have been hit by injuries ahead of Super Fan Saturday at Loftus Versfeld but nonetheless have named a strong 30-man squad.
Coach Sean Everitt has picked 16 forwards and 14 backs, most of them regular faces but there are plenty of former juniors who played under him in the past at age group level.
Flyhalf Curwin Bosch admits that he can’t wait to get stuck into rugby action again after such a long break.
“It’s exciting times now, it’s been great to get back into training although the body is still getting used to contact, but we’re looking forward to finally getting back onto the pitch and throwing a rugby ball around.”
Although rugby squads are fluid and players come and go, it is the signing of new players that really excites him.
The Cell C Sharks squad to take on the Vodacom Bulls for the Super Saturday clash at Loftus Versveld shows a healthy mix of experience and youth as they prepare for the upcoming season.— The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) September 24, 2020
Full article and team: https://t.co/vErpTAzqOf #OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/7vpJ301OAL
“It’s great to have guys of that quality joining us,” he says. “Manie Libbok (Bulls) will slot in very well here with the style we play. The backs he will have around him will compliment his game. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can add.
“And we all know the type of player (Blitzbok) Werner Kok is. We are a team that pride ourselves in never giving up and going for the full 80-minutes and Werner is the kind of player who never backs off. He will add a lot of value with his work rate and work ethic off the ball.”
Sharks Squad
Forwards:
Ox Nche, Mzamo Majola, Dylan Richardson, Dan Jooste, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Ruben van Heerden, JJ van der Mescht, Hyron Andrews, Emile van Heerden, Evan Roos, Adam Mountfort, Celimpilo Gumede, Tera Mtembu, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi
Backs:
Grant Williams, Sanele Nohamba, Jaden Hendrikse, Curwin Bosch, Jordan Chait, Muller du Plessis, Caleb Dingaan, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am, JP Pietersen, Werner Kok, Manie Libbok, Thaakir Abrahams
Injured Players not considered:
Aphelele Fassi – Shoulder
Henco Venter – Quad Strain
James Venter – Concussion
Kerron van Vurren – Chest Muscle
Madosh Tambwe – Hamstring
Sbu Nkosi – Chest
IOL Sport