Sharks name strong squad for Super Fan Saturday despite injuries

DURBAN – The Sharks have been hit by injuries ahead of Super Fan Saturday at Loftus Versfeld but nonetheless have named a strong 30-man squad.

Coach Sean Everitt has picked 16 forwards and 14 backs, most of them regular faces but there are plenty of former juniors who played under him in the past at age group level.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch admits that he can’t wait to get stuck into rugby action again after such a long break.

“It’s exciting times now, it’s been great to get back into training although the body is still getting used to contact, but we’re looking forward to finally getting back onto the pitch and throwing a rugby ball around.”

Although rugby squads are fluid and players come and go, it is the signing of new players that really excites him.