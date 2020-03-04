Sharks pack not afraid of the Jaguares

The Sharks forwards will have no problem standing up to their Jaguares counterparts on Saturday at Jonsson Kings Park (3.05pm kick-off), according to assistant coach David Williams. The Argentinean pack has been in good form this season, notably last week when they bullied the Bulls up front in their 39-24 win at Loftus Versfeld. At the beginning of the season, it was believed by many critics that the Sharks’ tight five would be the team’s soft underbelly because it had been shorn of a number of stalwarts after the 2019 season. And the Sharks forwards did start Super Rugby nervously, with the line-out an ongoing concern, but they have got better with each outing. “From a forwards perspective, the growth on tour was outstanding,” Williams said.

“They are a match for anyone and people shouldn’t underestimate them.

“And I think the motivation they get from seeing what the backs can do drives them on.”

The Sharks won three out of four games on tour and returned as the toast of the South African Super Rugby challenge.

“For the whole group it was a very exciting tour in terms of the team bonding and performances we delivered,” the attack coach said.

“That is what this team is about - the results are a bonus, but the performances we delivered in terms of the way want to play was fantastic.”

Williams said a stand-out performer had been young scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, who also proved a dab hand at flyhalf when unexpectedly forced into that position against the Hurricanes.

“Sanele is an immense talent and a special person.

“To bring him off the bench so early on for (injured) Henry Chamberlain in that cauldron and have him stand up to the task and take a line break with his first touch of the ball is special.

“The public doesn’t see what he is like off the field.

“They see his energy on the field but not his diligence off it, the way he learns from Louis Scheuder ... I’ve just come out of a meeting with him on the plans for this week.

“He has good rugby brain and is a great talent.”

Williams was also pleased with the form of Madosh Tambwe when he came into the side because of injury to Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi.

“Madosh has brought some nice ideas from the Lions and he is an energy ball on the field. There is a great relationship between the guys that make up our back three and whoever isn’t playing supports the other guys. What we love most about him is his energy and willingness to work for the team.”

Mike Greenaway