That is how Sharks coach Sean Everitt sees it as his team prepare for their round four Super Rugby match in Melbourne on Saturday.
“The Rebels are a conservative team,” Everitt said.
“They kick quite a lot but can also hold onto the ball really well and put the ball through a lot of phases. That is Dave Wessels’ philosophy,” Everitt added of the former Stormers assistant coach (2008-09) and UCT head coach.
“They are a difficult team to play against but from our side, if the weather allows it we will continue down our same road (of attacking rugby), I know it is the right road,” Everitt said.