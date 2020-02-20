Sharks and Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen said the Sharks had gone to school on the Rebels’ season thus far, which has seen them lose away to the Sunwolves and Brumbies but win at home (last week) against the Waratahs.
“I have played them a few times now and they’re a good team,” said Esterhuizen from Melbourne.
“They can be conservative at times but with ball in hand can also be very dangerous. They like to move the ball around and have certain guys who strike well for them. Stopping those guys is what we are working on - we want to take the strength from their team.”
Esterhuizen says the Rebels kick more than the other Australian sides.