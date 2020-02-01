Incredibly, the Sharks had lost eight matches and drawn one against their Super Rugby bogey team but they dug deep to accelerate to a victory which has given them a shot in the arm ahead of their overseas tour.
Sbu Nkosi, a World Cup Bok who would have wanted more than a fringe role in Japan, pounced on a loose ball just after the break to push the Sharks into the lead after a first half where the respective flyhalves traded penalties in a boring arm wrestle.
It was to be expected given that this game was played in the debilitating humidity of January in Durban. In the olden days this was cricket season but the demands of Super Rugby insist that the competition begins earlier, and this is the soonest in the year that a competitive rugby match has ever been played in South Africa.
Both the Sharks and the Bulls have designs on playing running rugby this year but neither could be expected to move the ball in suffocating conditions.