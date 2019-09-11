Madosh Tambwe was on Wednesday unveiled as one of the Sharks' new signings. Photo: Willem Loock/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Sharks on Wednesday announced the signing of winger Madosh Tambwe from the Golden Lions.

This follows the news that they have also secured the services of Lions loose-forward James Venter.

Tambwe ended last season season as the joint top try-scorer with seven tries in eight games.

The Zaire-born wing, who turned 22 this year, has spent his entire career in Johannesburg and represented the Lions at Under-18 and Under-19 level.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2017, but first grabbed the headlines when he scored four tries against the Stormers in 2018.  

African News Agency (ANA)