Madosh Tambwe was on Wednesday unveiled as one of the Sharks' new signings. Photo: Willem Loock/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Sharks on Wednesday announced the signing of winger Madosh Tambwe from the Golden Lions. This follows the news that they have also secured the services of Lions loose-forward James Venter.

Tambwe ended last season season as the joint top try-scorer with seven tries in eight games.

We challenged #OurSharks players to see if they could guess who our new signings are.



Did you guess the correct answer?

The Zaire-born wing, who turned 22 this year, has spent his entire career in Johannesburg and represented the Lions at Under-18 and Under-19 level.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2017, but first grabbed the headlines when he scored four tries against the Stormers in 2018.

We would like to introduce Madosh Tambwe who will be joining the @CellC Sharks family from the start of pre-season.





African News Agency (ANA)