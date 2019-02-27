“Both us and the Stormers have exciting backs. There are so many threats out wide on both sides, and they will want quality ball from the forwards,” said Ruan Botha. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Sharks lock Ruan Botha predicts another nail-biter for Super Rugby fans when the Sharks host the Stormers at Kings Park on Saturday. Botha, a former Stormer, says the nature of South African derbies in this competition guarantees drama.

“Nobody could have predicted what happened at Newlands between the Stormers and the Lions last week.

“You just don’t know what will happen when the locals get stuck into each other,” he said.

Botha says the set-piece battle will decide the match.

The Sharks forwards have been in excellent form in the first two rounds, and the Stormers pack is a Springbok one.

“This match is all about the set-piece,” the towering 27-year-old said.

Botha, very much an enforcing lock, is over two metres tall at 2.04m, and at 125kg, is a mean presence.

“Both us and the Stormers have exciting backs. There are so many threats out wide on both sides, and they will want quality ball from the forwards,” Botha said.

“So, they are going to come with a massive set-piece and try and disrupt us, and we will try and do the same to them,” Botha said, before adding: “They have a Springbok front row, and so do we... so that is where it will start.”





