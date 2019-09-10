The Sharks vs Bulls derby will kick off 2020 Super Rugby season in South Africa. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

SYDNEY – The Sharks - Bulls derby at Jonsson Kings Park, Durban, will mark of the start of the 2020 Super Rugby season in South Africa. Sanzaar - made up of South Africa, New Zealand, Australian and Argentina - released the 2020 Super Rugby schedule on Tuesday.

The Sharks against Bulls derby will be on Friday, January 31 and the other two SA franchises will open their 2020 campaign the next day.

The Stormers host New Zealand visitors Hurricanes at Newlands and the Lions will be away in Argentina for their match against the Jaguares.



The Vodacom #SuperRugby 2020 will kick-off in January.



We can't wait!



Here are the fixtures for the Vodacom Bulls #BullsFamily @VodacomRugga pic.twitter.com/If61RwE1Xl — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 10, 2019

Super Rugby's continued international footprint will see matches played in six countries across the 18-week regular season, with matches played in Argentina, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa.

The World Rugby international Test match window for inbound matches/tours to Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa is now in July so this allows Super Rugby to be played uninterrupted across the 21-week tournament timeframe (including the three-week Finals series).

African News Agency (ANA)