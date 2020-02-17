The Sharks went down 38-22 to the Hurricanes at the weekend and while their backs coped admirably despite the absence of Bosch and the injury to his replacement, Boeta Chamberlain, after just 20 minutes, the return of Bosch will be heartily welcomed.
The Sharks had to play three-quarters of the match with replacement scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba at 10 and while he did an incredible job, that scenario was way off the ideal the Sharks would have wanted for the second half of a game, which would be Nohamba at No 9 and Bosch at 10.
To be fair, in the 20 minutes Chamberlain was on the field, he looked very sharp and it was a huge pity that a wonderful try he created for prop Juan Schoeman was disallowed because of a forward pass much earlier in the play.
The Sharks also lost tighthead prop Thomas du Toit to injury before the game but that can only to a degree mitigate against the Sharks’ woeful performance in the set scrums. They were also poor in the line-outs.