CAPE TOWN – With Super Rugby returning to our screens next weekend, The Independent Group's rugby writers Mike Greenaway, Wynona Louw and Jacques van der Westhuyzen tell us what to expect for the season ahead.
Who will win it?
Chiefs
Why they will win it?
This year the Chiefs will have the golden touch of Warren Gatland. He is a proven winner, be it with Wales or the British and Irish Lions and he has now returned home to Hamilton. Gatland is one of the favourites sons of the Waikato having spent his entire playing career in the region and he cut his early coaching teeth with Waikato, too. Now he has come full circle and I am expecting a fairytale homecoming for Gatland, who just happens to have arguably the most talented of the New Zealand squads at his disposal, including All Blacks Sam Cane, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson and Aaron Cruden, the latter having returned home from France.