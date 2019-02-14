Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff has picked up a hamstring injury that will sidelined him for a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has handed Springbok Sevens international Ruhan Nel his Super Rugby debut against the Bulls at Loftus Versveld on Saturday. Nel will play in midfield alongside incumbent Springbok centre Damian de Allende, with Dan du Plessis the back-up among the replacements.

Upfront, props Wilco Louw and Ali Vermaak will start either side of hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Steven Kitshoff is unavailable to the Stormers after being ruled out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

In the second row, JD Schickerling will link up with Salmaan Moerat, with the latter keeping Chris van Zyl on the bench.

The loose trio will see captain Siya Kolisi start alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, with Kobus van Dyk set to make an impact in the second half.

Jano Vermaak and Damian Willemse will make up the halfback partnership, while Herschel Jantjies and Jean-Luc du Plessis will be on the replacements bench.

Stormers Team

15 Dillyn Leyds 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Bench: 16 Scara Ntubeni, 17 Corné Fourie, 18 Neethling Fouché, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Dan du Plessis.

Team: Centre @RuhanNel7 and prop @cornefourie01 set to make their DHL Stormers debut in the opener against Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday - https://t.co/ITBbUQYg18 #iamastormer — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) February 14, 2019





