Steven Kitshoff to lead Stormers in 100th match

CAPE TOWN - Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff will earn his 100th Stormers cap when they face Griquas in a Super Rugby Unlocked encounter in Kimberley on Saturday (kick-off 4.30 pm).

The Springbok front-rower will lead the Stormers in the absence of regular skipper Siya Kolisi through injury.

There are three changes to the pack and two in the backline for the Stormers’ first-ever match against the Griquas.

In the forward pack, tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, lock David Meihuizen and flank Marcel Theunissen come into the starting line-up, and among the backs, exciting wing Angelo Davids will make his Stormers debut, while scrumhalf Paul de Wet steps in for Herschel Jantjies, who misses the match on compassionate grounds.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni and tighthead Frans Malherbe will provide some Springbok cover from the bench, with fit-again centre Ruhan Nel also among the replacements.