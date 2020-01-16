Former Springbok Morne Steyn has been named in the Bulls side for Superhero Sunday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – All three of the Bulls’ new big-name signings for the 2020 Super Rugby competition have been named in the starting team for this weekend’s Superhero Sunday showdown with the Lions at FNB Stadium. Former Springboks and Bulls stars, flyhalf Morne Steyn and lock Juandre Kruger, as well as former Lions captain and Scotland international, Josh Strauss, will feature in the pre-season hit-out against the Bulls’ neighbours from Joburg.

The biggest surprise though in the team selected by coach Pote Human is the choice of winger Cornal Hendricks at outside centre. The tall, powerful finisher, who enjoyed a good return to top-flight rugby last year after a career-threatening heart condition put his playing days on hold, will partner captain Burger Odendaal in the midfield.

World Cup winning fullback Warrick Gelant is at fullback with the exciting Rosko Specman and veteran Johnny Kotze on the wings. The exciting Simphiwe Matanzima will wear the No 1 jersey with former Sharks man Wiehahn Herbst at tighthead.

Coach Pote Human named winger Cornal Hendricks at outside centre.. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Trevor Nyakane, who lasted only one match at the World Cup in Japan before injury knocked him out, is not ready to start playing again and will miss this weekend’s match. Marco van Staden, the highly-rated openside specialist, is also not available for this week’s match due to injury.

The Lions will name their team for the match later on Thursday. In the first match at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, at 1pm, the Sharks and Stormers will do battle. The Lions and Bulls match will take place at 3pm.

The Bulls team: