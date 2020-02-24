The significant support the Kiwis enjoy in Cape Town isn't going to get the Stormers down when they host the Blues at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm). In fact, assistant coach Dawie Snyman says they're looking forward to the atmosphere.
The Stormers made it four out of four with their 17-7 home win over the Jaguares at the weekend, a game in which they conceded their first try at Newlands in 2020.
The Blues, on the other hand, come off a narrow, and rare, 23-21 away win against the Bulls after a late penalty conversion won them the game after the siren had gone. And considering everything, the Stormers - top of the combined standings - should be overwhelming favourites to claim the Round Five date.
But Snyman isn't expecting it to be too easy against the Blues...
"You can see they worked on their set-piece a lot, they've got a good scrum, one of the bests in New Zealand. And they've got a new kicking game. It's not like in the past where they would kick instinctively and off the cuff, you can see they've got a real plan now and they want to put you under pressure. They're also well structured on attack and defence and they want to put their runners into space. They're a well-coached side," he said.