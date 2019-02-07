Stormers pivot Jean-Luc du Plessis will also make his return from injury when he comes off the bench against Boland on Friday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Stormers' big outside backs won't be the only thing differentiating this starting line-up from the one that outsmarted the Bulls in the first Super Hero Sunday at the weekend. The Stormers will travel to Wellington to meet Boland in their final pre-season encounter tomorrow (kick-off 7.45pm) after defeating their old foes 33-28 at Cape Town Stadium.

Robbie Fleck’s ensemble will be nine Springboks richer when they run out tomorrow evening, while pivot Jean-Luc du Plessis will also make his return from injury when he comes off the bench.

In their first pre-season friendly of the this season, the Stormers had an opposed practice run against False Bay RFC and a combined club XV before their date with their traditional rivals at the weekend.

Fleck kept the greater part of his Bok group back for both those outings as they focused on getting their conditioning up, while the fringe players got a run.

And while Sergeal Petersen, Dillyn Leyds, Seabelo Senatla and Jano Vermaak are nursing minor injuries ahead of their opening match of the campaign against the Bulls, the Stormers coach is looking forward to granting some lesser experienced players more game time.

Jaco Coetzee, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi during a Stormers training session at Bellville HPC on Wednesday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“We gave Nick (Leonard) a run against False Bay and he’s got certain skills that we enjoy, so it’s a good opportunity for him,” Fleck said.

“We’ve got a few guys who are injured who we would’ve liked to have played this weekend, but this gives Nico an opportunity. The Springboks need a good hit-out, so we brought them in,” Fleck said about the inclusion of his Springbok personnel.

“Sergeal has got a bit of a bone bruise on his foot, but he, Dillyn Leyds, Seabelo Senatla and Jano Vermaak will all be available for selection against the Bulls.”

“Boland are always highly motivated to play us in Wellington, so we are looking forward to pushing ourselves. We have a number of players coming in after a pre-season conditioning phase, so it will be important for us to gel as a unit and get as much as we possibly can out of this game.”





Cape Argus

