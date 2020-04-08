Stormers centre Jamie Roberts 'adds brain' to help Covid-19 frontline workers

CAPE TOWN - Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts has set aside his rugby kit and begun working for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) to help front line workers battle the coronavirus pandemic while the rugby season remains suspended.

Roberts is contracted to South African side Stormers, but returned to Wales after the Super Rugby season was suspended due to the outbreak.

The 33-year-old, who graduated as a doctor, will work as a clinical innovation fellow during his temporary assignment with the Cardiff and Vale Health board.

"Although I've never worked clinically, I just thought I could lend an extra pair of hands and an extra brain into helping solve the challenge," Roberts told the Welsh Rugby Union website.

"My role here is to help motivate staff, help the communications team make sure we get the right messages across to the public, and playing my role within an unbelievable team."