Chris van Zyl makes a return to the starting line-up for the Stormers game against the Hurricanes. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

WELLINGTON – There are three changes to the Stormers team to face the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium, in Wellington, on Saturday (start 08h35 SA time). There are two changes to the starting forward pack and one in the backline. Up front hooker Bongi Mbonambi and lock Chris van Zyl are back in the starting team, with Scarra Ntubeni and JD Schickerling among the replacements.

The only change to the backline sees Ruhan Nel start at outside centre, with Dan du Plessis set to make an impact in the second half from the replacements bench.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team will be going all-out to make a positive start to their tour.

"Our first week in New Zealand has been a good one and we are hoping to build on the momentum we have created.

"We know this will be a big challenge on the road, but it is one we are excited about as a group," he said.

Stormers: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Dan du Plessis, 23 Damian Willemse.

African News Agency (ANA)

