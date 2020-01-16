The team that will start at 1pm on Sunday at the FNB Stadium features six Springboks, including captain Siya Kolisi who will be at the back of the scrum at No.8. Photo: BackpagePix

KNYSNA - The Stormers will conclude their pre-season fixtures this weekend as they face the Southern Kings in Knysna on Friday and the Sharks in Soweto on Sunday. Stormers coach John Dobson has named both teams, which feature some overlap as some players will feature at both Loerie Park in Knysna on Friday night and the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday afternoon.

There are three Springboks in the forward pack that will run out at 7pm on Friday in Knysna in captain and tighthead prop Frans Malherbe, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and lock Hilton Lobberts.

Lobberts will be joined by the likes of Godlen Masimla, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla and Ben-Jason Dixon in starting against the Southern Kings and then travelling up to Soweto to feature on the replacements bench against the Cell C Sharks on Sunday.

The team that will start at 1pm on Sunday at the FNB Stadium features six Springboks, including captain Siya Kolisi who will be at the back of the scrum at No.8.