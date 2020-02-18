Those are the words of Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman, so it’s pretty clear that he’s expecting the Jaguares to come at them hard in their Super Rugby meeting at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).
The Stormers, unbeaten after three rounds, pulled off a dramatic 33-30 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park at the weekend, while the Argentines overcame a shaky start against the Reds in Buenos Aires to secure a 43-27 win.
The Stormers weren’t perfect in their last outing, and that’s exactly what excites Snyman - the fact that they can still get better.
“There’s still a lot more that we can produce, we can still do better, so that’s quite exciting,” Snyman said.