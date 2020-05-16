Stormers hold on to Pieter-Steph du Toit, for now

CAPE TOWN – The Stormers have confirmed that Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cobus Wiese and Jean-Luc du Plessis submitted requests to have their contracts terminated, but the trio remain with the franchise for now.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the franchise said they would be sitting down with the players for further discussions and negotiations regarding their contracts.

"As previously indicated by WP Rugby, the existing contracts between the players and the Company are considered as binding and WP Rugby has reserved the right to hold players to these contracts or exercise other rights that may be held. These options will be discussed with the players that have purportedly cancelled their contracts and more information about the course of action will be provided in future," the statement read.

The 27-year-old Du Toit has been integral to the Stormers since joining them from the Sharks four years ago. Initially brought in a second-rower, he has transformed into one of the world’s finest blindside flankers in recent years.

According to the Stormers, Du Toit, Wiese and Du Plessis were the only three who submitted termination notices. Recent reports have linked Du Toit with a big money move to France. Whether that will happen remains to be seen.