Stormers long term ambition is to focus on improving performances

CAPE TOWN - Stormers coach John Dobson has made it clear that their focus is on playing in the Currie Cup final, he admitted that winning their Super Rugby Unlocked games is just as important. And that includes winning against Griquas in Kimberley this afternoon (4.30pm).

Seeing as the Stormers have won two of their three games so far – against the Lions and the Pumas – it’s not so much their table position that is a concern, but rather the quality of their performances until now.

During the team announcement press conference on Thursday, Dobson said: “It’s one season for us, we’re working entirely towards the Currie Cup final on the 23rd of January. We’ve got a goal of being at the final on the 23rd, ideally at Newlands. We haven’t started well, but it’s a long journey with lots of games still to come here at Newlands, so we’re taking a longer-term view. We want to win every game, make no mistake, but we’re focusing on the long term.

“The Bulls have lost a game, the Cheetahs have had to share a game, the Sharks have dropped one and there’s a big one in Durban and somebody’s going to lose there … the way the Bulls are playing they’ve probably got the inside track, but it’s by no means over. Our goal is to be playing rugby on the 23rd of January.”

Their defence is going to have to be tighter, especially against an unpredictable team like Griquas. They’ll need to put together more phases and a cleaner display on attack and, overall, there needs to be more intent – unlike the disinterested attitude that was seen on the field at certain stages last week.