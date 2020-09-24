Stormers name star-studded squad for Super Fan Saturday
CAPE TOWN – Stormers coach John Dobson has named a star-studded team for their Super Fan Saturday meeting with the Lions at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 6.55pm).
There are eight Springboks in the matchday squad for their return to rugby, while there is also some young – and new – blood, with the likes of wing Angelo Davids, fullback Tristan Leyds and utility forward Hannes Gouws all up for their first Stormers caps from the extended bench. Warrick Gelant will also make his Stormers debut when he starts at 15 on Saturday.
Gelant is joined by fellow Springboks Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, captain Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Scarra Ntubeni and Steven Kitshoff in the starting line-up, while Bongi Mbonambi is among the replacements.
Wing Leolin Zas will make his first appearance for the Stormers since early 2017, having returned to the Stormers last year.
Stormers coach John Dobson said that there is plenty of excitement among the squad to finally get back onto the field and pull the jersey on after six months of no rugby.
"It has been a while for everyone, players coaches and our fans are all hungry for rugby, so we cannot wait to get there and take the next step as we build towards the new competition which kicks off next month.
"Everyone has worked very hard to get to this point and while it will be great to see our high-profile players out on the pitch, we are also looking forward to seeing some new faces and seeing how they go against a quality Lions side," he said.
Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Leolin Zas, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Hannes Gouws, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Tim Swiel, 24 Michal Hazner, 25 Angelo Davids, 26 Tristan Leyds.
