CAPE TOWN – One of the Stormers’ main missions will be to get their Springbok players ready for Super Rugby 2020.
At a media briefing in Bellville, Cape Town, yesterday, head coach John Dobson spoke about the challenge of getting his Boks ready in time to run out on February 1 against the Hurricanes.
“They were going to return on December 2, with the exception of Pieter-Steph (du Toit) whose body is a bit sore. That was agreed when we did the contracts. But after they spent a week on a bus, we may just be pushing that back a week or two. They definitely won’t be at our training camp,” Dobson said.
“I think six or seven of the first nine games are at home. From a business point of view and from a public expectation and log point of view, we need to win those games because we only tour very late.
“So, we can’t run out at Newlands without Pieter-Steph or Siya (Kolisi) in those games. We need those wins.