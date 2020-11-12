Stormers pick Springbok front row, Kade Wolhuter on extended bench

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have made five changes to their starting line-up for their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 7pm).

Four of the changes are rotational and one injury-enforced.

In the backline, Sevens star Ruhan Nel comes in for Edwill van der Merwe - who picked up a hamstring injury in their 39-6 win over Griquas in Kimberley - on the right wing, while Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is back at No 9.

Up front, World Cup-winners Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi return to the starting front row, while Salmaan Moerat is also back in the run-on second row. All three players featured off the bench last week.

Prop Sazi Sandi and utility back Kade Wolhuter could earn their debut Stormers caps as both have been named on an extended bench.