Stormers pick Springbok front row, Kade Wolhuter on extended bench
CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have made five changes to their starting line-up for their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 7pm).
Four of the changes are rotational and one injury-enforced.
In the backline, Sevens star Ruhan Nel comes in for Edwill van der Merwe - who picked up a hamstring injury in their 39-6 win over Griquas in Kimberley - on the right wing, while Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is back at No 9.
Up front, World Cup-winners Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi return to the starting front row, while Salmaan Moerat is also back in the run-on second row. All three players featured off the bench last week.
Prop Sazi Sandi and utility back Kade Wolhuter could earn their debut Stormers caps as both have been named on an extended bench.
Head coach John Dobson said that after three weeks on the road, they’re determined to make heir return to home soil a good one.
“is fantastic to be back at Newlands, although our fans will still be dearly missed, and we would like to build on our performance last week in Kimberley.
‘We are focused on delivering an accurate display in what will be our last game in a Stormers jersey at Newlands this year,’ he said.
Stormers
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Ruhan Nel, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augusts, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).
Bench: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Neethling Fouche, 20 Chris van Zyl, 21 David Meihuizen, 22 Ben-Jason Dixon, 23 Godlen Masimla, 24 Kade Wolhuter, 25 Michal Hazner, 26 Leolin Zas.
@WynonaLouw