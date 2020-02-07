Dobson made two injury-enforced changes to his starting pack for their second Super Rugby game of the season. In the loose trio, Johan du Toit comes in at No 8 in the place of Kolisi, who was ruled out for at least six to eight weeks after suffering a grade three medial collateral ligament tear (knee) in their opener against the Hurricanes last weekend.
Hooker Scarra Ntubeni is the other change up front and will pack down alongside Springbok props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff. Bongi Mbonambi, who started against the New Zealanders, will be out of action for four to six weeks.
On the bench, fit-again Cobus Wiese offers second-row back-up, with David Meihuizen dropping out of the match day squad. Juarno Augustus also makes his return among the replacements, while Chad Solomon gets his first opportunity of the new season.
Dobson has opted for a six-two split again, with Godlen Masimla and Jean-Luc du Plessis the two backs on the bench.