Stormers Rikus Pretorius more than just a ’stampkar’

CAPE TOWN - You only had to watch Rikus Pretorius go against Griquas to realise that he’s much more than a stampkar. And if you followed him with the Junior Boks, Saturday would have been no revelation. In their Round Five Super Rugby Unlocked encounter Kimberley, the midfielder set up one of the Stormers’ tries when he got the ball in their 10 and escaped and then rounded Griquas’ defence – before drawing a defender and sending a clean inside pass to his centre partner, Dan du Plessis, to finish. In that one piece of play his pace was on display, pace perhaps deceptive for his 1.92 metre, 102 kilogram frame. And, given those numbers, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that many in South Africa wouldn’t automatically want him in a battering-ram role. But, if it was up to him, he’d always want to make an impact with a bit more flair. “I’ll do what the coach wants me to do, but I’ll always want to use skills and my feet, to get an offload away and not just be a stampkar.”

Those were the Grey College product’s words during a media engagement earlier this week when he was asked about his style of play and his preferred role.

And that role – the one of a skilfull No 12, is one Pretorius can play perfectly, although he can just as easily do the opposite thanks to his versatility.

His size and physicality of course allow the hard-running centre to be a proper physical presence in midfield. But there’s those feet and hands that were mentioned earlier and his handy ability to play flat as well…all some of the attacking assets that contributed to his outstanding performances with the Junior Boks last year.

It took him and Du Plessis a while to get going in the domestic competition, but they got it right against Griquas, and Saturday – against the Cheetahs – will be a chance for Pretorius to build on his last performance.

At the start pf the year, Welsh international Jamie Roberts occupied the No 12 position, and since his departure, that spot has opened up with some proper talent ready to take over.

Before the rugby break, the former British & Irish Lion enjoyed the starting role for the Stormers, even though Pretorius had been in head coach John Dobson’s plans well before the 2020 Super Rugby season kicked off.

Ruhan Nel and Rikus Pretorius during a 2020 Super Rugby Unlocked training session at their Bellville HPC in Cape Town. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

On how he’s settled in since Roberts’ departure, Pretorius said: “There are guys that won the World Cup around me, so it’s really good playing with this group of guys. The energy is also starting to come through nicely now after this past weekend.”

With both he and Du Plessis being inside centres primarily (but since rugby’s return they’ve played 12 and 13), there is healthy competition for the role, especially with Ruhan Nel being fit and ready to fill the outside centre position alongside either one of them.

That alone may just be enough to galvanise Pretorius into producing effective displays like he did at the weekend - whether it’s as a skillful creator or a physical menace ...after all, he can do both. Although he’d prefer to not just be a stampkar.

