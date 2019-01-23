Stormers coach Robbie Fleck and captain Siya Kolisi have been hard at work during pre-season. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Stormers will play three warm-up games in preparation for the Super Rugby season. The centre-piece will be a clash with the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on SuperHero Sunday, February 3.

On weekends either side of that showdown, they will take on a Combined Club XV, which will give club players a chance to push for selection in the Western Province SuperSport Rugby Challenge team, and then provincial outfit Boland.

The Stormers had their training camp in Hermanus last week, and coach Robbie Fleck said that the next few weeks will be crucial for his side to come together and ensure they are ready to go when the season kicks off in earnest against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on February 16.

“It was vital for us to have that time on camp to align ourselves as a team before the warm-up games,” Fleck said.

“With three consecutive pre-season games ahead of our first fixture, we will hopefully be able to ensure that our players get the necessary game time to make a convincing start to the season.”

In the first pre-season fixture this Saturday, the Stormers will play two opposed chukkas against a Combined Club XV made up of top local non-university club talent, and then two opposed chukkas against False Bay RFC at Philip Herbstein fields in Constantia.

After wearing their Marvel Thor SuperHero kit for the first time to play the Bulls in the Cape Town Stadium double-header, the Stormers will take on Boland in Wellington on Friday, February 8.

The DHL Stormers will bring the thunder in their Thor jerseys this season. Make sure you get down to Cape Town Stadium for #SuperSunday February 3 when it will be hammer time in a pre-season game against Vodacom Bulls. #iamastormer #stormisbrewing #Thor #hammertime ⛈️🔨 pic.twitter.com/WvVbLhKOpI — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) January 15, 2019

Stormers 2019 pre-season fixtures

Saturday: v Combined Club XV and False Bay RFC (Philip Herbstein, Constantia)

Sunday, February 3: Bulls (Cape Town Stadium)

Friday, February 8: Boland (Boland Stadium, Wellington)

