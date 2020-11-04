Stormers will do well to field a ’new-look’ side for remaining fixtures

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - During a press conference earlier this week, Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy said that they were looking at “freshening up and getting some rotation going” for their Kimberley clash against Griquas. While he was quick to point out that they’re not underestimating Griquas, he added that the remaining two teams on their fixture list – the Cheetahs and Sharks – are crucial encounters. As Levy said, this one carries no less importance than their last two in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, which makes it vital that the Stormers look a new team (in terms of what they do on the field) when the game kicks off on Saturday. There was a lot wrong with their outings against the Lions, the Pumas, and especially the Bulls. Four weeks (three for them) into the domestic competition, and the Stormers still haven’t produced a performance good enough for them to seriously consider themselves possible Super Rugby Unlocked winners.

The game against the Lions could have gone either way, their win against the Pumas all happened in their final quarter, and their performance against the Bulls was a disaster.

Individually, there were also a lot of issues, and given the fact – and it is a fact – that things are going to have to start going better right away, it can almost be expected that John Dobson and co are going to change things up.

Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy said that they were looking at “freshening up and getting some rotation going” for their Kimberley clash against Griquas. Photo: screenshot from YouTube

Let’s not put it all down to individual faults, there were many shortcomings, but here are three areas in which change should be considered based on recent performances.

Midfield

Given that there is so much talent in the centre pairing of Dan du Plessis and Rikus Pretorius, midfield should never be deemed an issue when it comes to the Stormers, but until now, they haven’t exactly fired as a combination.

One of the changes that could be worth a look at, at least, is bringing someone like Michal Haznar (especially in Ruhan Nel’s absence) into the mix. Both Du Plessis and Pretorius are more inside centres, and giving Haznar – a 13 – a go alongside Du Plessis is a mixture that’s worth an experiment.

Scrumhalf

Ok, so this one isn’t a necessity, but it’s one that probably can’t do much harm.

Given what Herschel Jantjies achieved last year, it would be extremely hard for anybody, including himself, to top that. Since rugby’s returned, he hasn’t emulated the presence he brought to the pitch last year, and while it should also be remembered that he sustained a long-term injury (which he recovered from during lockdown), it’s perhaps time to give someone like Godlen Masimla a run.

Don’t get me wrong – Jantjies has that No 9 position locked down but – and it may even have a galvanising effect on the World Cup-winner – a top performance is needed from the Stormers this weekend, and Masimla may be able to contribute in a starting role in that regard.

Flyhalf

This one shouldn’t even be an issue, and the only reason I’m bringing it in is because of all the flak that’s been sent Willemse’s way since rugby returned. Sure, he hasn’t been at his absolute best, but many, many of the Stormers fall into that category, and to call equate his productions until now to a horror show of sorts is exaggerated.

He struggled in the Green and Gold match and against the Lions he was again outplayed by Lions playmaker, Elton Jantjies. But he looked much better against the Bulls, and to show such improvement in a game where his pack was handled like schoolboys should count for something.

Tim Swiel may be able to provide back-up for Willemse and his boot has come in handy at times but, for the Stormers, Willemse is undisputed in that position, and not too much can be read into his recent performances in a team that’s been struggling as a unit.

It takes more than one piece to complete a puzzle.

@WynonaLouw