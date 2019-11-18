The Stormers won't win Super Rugby if their "big names" remain these "superstars", according to coach John Dobson. Or, simply put, the team can't be stratified.
Addressing the media at their training base in Bellville earlier today, Dobson discussed the squad's pre-season objectives and how he plans on dealing with the World Cup "hangover" some of his players are likely to still be feeling.
Not that there's anything wrong with drifting on the cloud of their massive success, but Dobson wants the team to operate as one in all aspects as they prepare for the 2019 Super season. No cliques, just one team.
The Stormers had eight players in the Springboks' World Cup winning squad, and integrating those guys into the Stormers' operations again will be a big focus for Dobson.
“It’s a concern (how the World Cup winners are going to slot in). It was nice seeing Pieter-Steph (du Toit) quoted as he was talking about winning Super Rugby.