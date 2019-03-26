Siya Kolisi of the Stormers made this week's Super Rugby Team of the Week. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – There is a strong South African presence in the latest Super Rugby Team of the Week, surprisingly with a number of caps coming from the Stormers and the Bulls who suffered defeats over the weekend. All the Stormers played selected are forwards, as both flankers Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit are included. Du Toit was hugely impressive after completing 30 tackles, the joint most of any player in a game in the last nine Super Rugby seasons.

Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff also made the cut. He was the only prop forward to make multiple offloads (two), also making one clean break, and making 9 out of 10 tackles.

The fourth Stormer to make the team was Chris Van Zyl. The towering lock won six lineouts and made 18 out of 20 tackles.

Bulls centre Jesse Kriel also stood out as he claimed his place in the team. He gained 68 metres from 13 carries, making two clean breaks, beating two defenders, and scored a try.

Kriel’s teammate Lizo Gqoboka claimed his place in the team after boasting a 100 percent success-rate with 12 tackles made. The prop also beat one defender from his four carries.

Completing the all-SA front row, Lions hooker Malcom Marx took his place in the Team of the Week. The Springbok had a perfect record with 11 out of 11 successful lineouts, made 100 percent of tackles from his 10 attempts, won three turnovers and scored two tries.

Team of the Week:

Backs

15 Damian McKenzie (Chiefs), 14 Wes Goosen (Hurricanes), 13 Jesse Kriel (Bulls), 12 Alex Nankivell (Chiefs), 11 Rieko Ioane (Blues), 10 Hayden Parker (Sunwolves), 9 Nic Groom (Lions)

Forwards

8 Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco (Sunwolves), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), 6 Siya Kolisi (Stormers), 5 Liam Mitchell (Hurricanes), 4 Chris van Zyl (Stormers), 3 Lizo Gqoboka (Bulls), 2 Malcolm Marx (Lions), 1 Steven Kitshoff (Stormers).

