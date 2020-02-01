TOKYO – Japan's Sunwolves opened their final season in Super Rugby with a bang on Saturday, running in five tries for a deserved 36-27 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in Fukuoka.
The departure of the Sunwolves at the end of the 2020 season had already been rubber stamped before the success of last year's World Cup in Japan, which captivated the host nation.
Shorn of the Brave Blossoms players who took Japan to the quarter-finals for the first time at that tournament, a new Sunwolves team of international journeymen and unproven youngsters had been thrown together over the last few weeks.
They still dominated the error-prone visitors, however, and led 27-13 when Australian winger James Dargaville returned an Andrew Kellaway chip kick 50 metres to touch down just after halftime.
The Rebels, with a string of Wallabies in their backline, went for broke to try and get back into the contest but the hastily constructed Sunwolves defensive system did enough for the home side to pull off the victory.