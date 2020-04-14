Super Elton Jantjies South Africa's best over the last decade

JOHANNESBURG - Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies is South Africa’s Super Rugby Player of the last 10 years!

That’s according to statistical facts and figures crunched by the numbers guys at Sanzaar, the controlling body of the Super Rugby competition.

Jantjies, who has also played for the Springboks and was part of the national team that won the World Cup in Japan last year, is one of six Lions players to feature in the “Dream Team” of the last decade. The other Lions to crack the side are hooker Malcolm Marx, lock Franco Mostert, No 8 Warren Whiteley, wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Andries Coetzee.

The Lions, after being relegated from the Super Rugby competition in 2013 (for the Southern Kings) because of poor results, hit back under the guidance of Johan Ackermann and then Swys de Bruin to play in three successive finals in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Some of the statistics and figures used to determine the team and the country’s best player (Jantjies) included “ball carries”, “metres gained”, “defenders beaten”, “try assists”, “clean breaks” and “tackles made” and “points scored” by the backs, while the forwards were picked according to “turn-overs won”, “carries”, “lineouts stolen” and “offloads”.