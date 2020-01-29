WELLINGTON – Super Rugby has adopted an air quality policy ahead of Friday's season-opening matches in the wake of the bushfires that have caused havoc across Australia, organisers SANZAAR said.
The bushfires have killed 33 people and about 1 billion animals since September, while 2,500 homes and an area the size of Greece have been destroyed.
Super Rugby kicks off with New Zealand's Auckland Blues hosting the Waikato Chiefs but it is Friday's second game in Canberra between the ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds that is of more concern for organisers.
The smoke that shrouded Canberra in December, forcing the cancellation of a Twenty20 cricket match and Super Rugby's Brumbies to move their pre-season training to Newcastle for 10 days, has returned this week.
“It has been an extraordinary summer in Australia to date and we deeply sympathise with all those individuals and communities who have been impacted by the bush fires,” SANZAAR Chief Executive Andy Marinos said in a statement.