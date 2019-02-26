Lions flank Kwagga Smith scored the opening try against the Stormers at Newlands. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kwagga Smith’s energetic display in the Lions’ defeat to the Stormers has won his selection to the official Super Rugby Team of the Week. The one-cap Springbok scored the opening try for the Johannesburg side with a burst of pace to force his way through the Stormers defence at Newlands, and tried hard to stem the tide in the second half following the injury-enforced departure of captain Warren Whiteley.

There is one other South African in the side – Sunwolves wing Gerhard van den Heever, the former Bulls and Stormers wing who scored two tries against the Waratahs.

Surprisingly, the Crusaders only have the joint-most players in the team alongside the Waratahs with three.

Ryan Crotty, George Bridge and Scott Barrett are from the defending champions, with Israel Folau, Jack Dempsey and Damien Fitzpatrick from the Sydney outfit.

Super Rugby Team of the Week

15 Israel Folau (Waratahs) 14 Gerhard van den Heever (Sunwolves) 13 Tevita Kuridrani (Brumbies) 12 Ryan Crotty (Crusaders) 11 George Bridge (Crusaders) 10 Josh Ioane (Highlanders) 9 Tomas Cubelli (Jaguares) 8 Jack Dempsey (Waratahs) 7 Kwagga Smith (Lions) 6 Shannon Frizell (Highlanders) 5 Liam Mitchell (Hurricanes) 4 Scott Barrett (Crusaders) 3 Hiroshi Yamashita (Sunwolves) 2 Damien Fitzpatrick (Waratahs) 1 James Slipper (Brumbies).

