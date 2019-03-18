Gianni Lombard in action for the Lions against the Stormers. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Lions coach Swys de Bruin says that replacement flyhalf Gianni Lombard is a possible future star as he came on and helped the team secure a famous 36-33 Super Rugby victory over the Rebels at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday. The 21-year-old Lombard, who had come on for Lions stalwart Elton Jantjies, stood up and slotted the kick from a difficult angle to secure the win and announce himself on the Super Rugby stage.

“Those bunch of youngsters had to dig deep. When I pulled Jantjies, I knew it could come down to a pressure kick,” De Bruin said of the decision to back Lombard at the business end of the match.

“(Backline coach) Neil de Bruin sat next to me and he said he backed Gianni to step up and slot one if it came to that."

Gianni Lombard celebrates with his Lions teammates after scoring the winning points during the match against the Rebels on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“Stars are made for big moments and to slot that kick there, maybe Gianni is a future star.”

The Lions now travel to Tokyo for a clash against the Sunwolves on Saturday.

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook