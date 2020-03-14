Table-topping Sharks sink their teeth into Stormers in steamy Durban

DURBAN – It did not turn out to be the cracker of a game that both coaches had predicted - the steamy conditions made sure of that - but this was an absorbing contest all the same, one that the Sharks nearly butchered and the Stormers nearly stole.

It has become a well-worn narrative in matches between these sides that the favourites flounder and the written-off team prospers, and that was so nearly the case once more, with the Stormers taking the lead for the first time as the game hit the three-quarter mark (14-13) before the Sharks moved up a gear and roared home via superbly taken penalties by Curwin Bosch and, inevitably, a try by the lethal Makazole Mapimpi.

With the competition being suspended after this round because of coronavirus fears, and so much uncertainty as to whether it will continue at a later stage, there will be considerable comfort for the Sharks to at least be on top not only of the SA Conference but also the overall standings at the cessation, seven rounds having been played.

The Sharks enjoyed most of the game, and certainly the territory, but sloppy handling let them down - mostly because of the scorching conditions but also because they forced too many 50-50 passes, and at times attacked injudiciously.

Andre Esterhuizen in action for the Sharks during the Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers at Jonsson Kings Park on March 14, 2020 in Durban. Photo: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

There had been a dramatic start to a game when from the very first kick-off, Stormers flank Johan du Toit thundered into Louis Schreuder in the air, flipping the scrumhalf backwards and drilling his head into the turf, knocking him senseless. TMO Willie Vos advised red but referee AJ Jacobs bizarrely chose to limit the censure to yellow, a decision for which SANZAAR should red card Jacobs from further duty.