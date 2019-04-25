Prop Tendai Mtawarira will lead the Sharks against the Waratahs in Sydney. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Prop Tendai Mtawarira will lead the Sharks in Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs in Sydney, Australia. Regular captain Louis Schreuder has been named on the substitutes' bench.

The Sharks rotation exercise has also resulted in Curwin Bosch starting at flyhalf in place of Robert du Preez, who is also among Saturday's replacements.

In all, there are six changes to the starting line-up with the welcome return of Ruan Botha and Akker van der Merwe who have both been named on the bench.

Coach Robert du Preez explained: “The plan was to rotate and make changes to the team. We need to make sure that everyone is engaged on this tour.

"We have a 27-man squad and it’s important that every single player feels that they have an opportunity to play and to contribute.

Du Preez continues: “There are a few players in our squad who have played a lot of games and we have been resting some in the last few weeks. There are a couple of guys who have played 80-minute games and we’re looking at managing their practice and more specifically game-time appropriately.

"We have a very strong playing 23 with a really solid bench and we’re looking forward to a strong showing against the Waratahs.”

Curwin Bosch will start at flyhalf in place of Robert du Preez. Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix

The Sharks team is:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai Mtawarira (c)

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw

African News Agency (ANA)