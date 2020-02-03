The Bulls have bid farewell to director of rugby, Alan Zondagh. Photo: @BlueBullsRugby via Twitter

The Bulls have bid farewell to director of rugby, Alan Zondagh. The former Western Province coach, who joined the Pretoria-based union exactly a year ago, will leave his post at the end of this month. He has decided to spend more time with his family, who are based in the Cape.

The Bulls will not fill the position immediately, with head coach Pote Human and company CEO Alfons Meyer sharing the role’s responsibilities.

While Zondagh will no longer be the full-time director, he will remain involved with the Bulls in a smaller capacity, assisting with rugby projects.

“My time in rugby wasn’t about a career or job, it was truly a way of life for me,” said the man who’s been involved in rugby for 40 years, including holding the position of Director of Rugby at Saracens in England between 1999 and 2000.