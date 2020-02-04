Against the Hurricanes, the Stormers not only aced their task of shutting down the Kiwi dangermen, but they also made it look even better by keeping them scoreless.
It was the perfect start to their Super Rugby campaign, and the fact that the Bulls will present a different challenge in Saturday’s north-south derby is good, especially so early in the season.
At the weekend, it was the Hurricanes’ breakdown work and their X-factor across the park that would have been some of the biggest factors to circle in red for the Stormers.
But the Hurricanes’ performance, in hindsight, made all that hype look just too extra. Not to take anything away from the Stormers, though. They were outstanding.