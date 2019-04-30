Cobus Wiese on the run for the Stormers against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Three South African forwards have made the latest Super Rugby 'Team of the Week' team which includes players from 10 different teams. The forward pack of eight players are drawn from eight different teams.

South African props have almost on a regular basis claimed one of the frontrow slots and this week Lions tighthead prop Carlu Sadie makes the cut. He made 17 tackles - more than any other prop forward and the joint third-most of any player overall, as well as winning a turnover against the Crusaders last week.

The Stormers lock Cobus Wiese produced a stand-out performance in his side's surprise win over the Bulls at Newlands. The record shows he beat five defenders - the joint-most of any forward - made three offloads and 12/14 tackles, as well as winning a turnover.

The Sharks No 8 Daniel du Preez played a leading role in his side's victory over the Waratahs. He was one of three Sharks' players to make 10+ tackles and 10+ carries. He also crossed for a try and made two clean breaks.

Daniel du Preez of the Sharks in action against the Waratahs in Sydney, Australia on the weekend. Photo: EPA/Joel Carrett

In fact, it is some forward pack and includes the form flanker of the tournament Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes who made 17 tackles, beat five defenders, made two clean breaks and scored a try from his six carries.

He is joined in an impressive backrow by the imposing Jaguares skipper Pablo Matera who made four more carries than any other forward and won two turnovers.

Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga'a continues his push for international honours this year making a round-high 13 successful throws, 11/11 tackle attempts and he crossed for a try from his 10 carries.

Super Team of the Week:

15 Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes), 14 Sevu Reece (Crusaders), 13 Braydon Ennor (Crusaders), 12 Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), 11 Tevita Li (Highlanders), 10 Josh Ioane (Highlanders), 9 Aaron Smith (Highlanders), 8 Daniel du Preez (Sharks), 7 Ardie Savea (Hurricanes), 6 Pablo Matera (Jaguares), 5 Thomas Franklin (Highlanders), 4 Cobus Wiese (Stormers), 3 Carlu Sadie (Lions), 2 Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies), 1 Harry Johnson-Holmes (Waratahs).

African News Agency (ANA)