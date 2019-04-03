Jaco Peyper will handle his 100th Super Rugby match this weekend. Photo: Chris Ricco / BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South African Jaco Peyper will referee his 100th Super Rugby match in the clash between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Saturday. The 38-year-old will become just the fourth referee to reach the 100-match Super Rugby milestone.

On Friday, there will be another big New Zealand conference derby when Highlanders host Hurricanes in Dunedin, where Glen Jackson will be in charge.

The same night there is a South African derby in Johannesburg where Marius van der Westhuizen will have the whistle for the Lions versus Sharks clash.

The Auckland the Trans-Tasman battle between Blues and Waratahs will be refereed by Federico Anselmi.

The weekend finishes in Pretoria with a South African conference clash between the Bulls and Jaguares where Brendon Pickerill will be the referee.

The weekend's match appointments

Friday:

Highlanders v Hurricanes @ Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Referee: Glen Jackson

AR1: Nick Briant

AR2: Paul Williams

TMO: Ben Skeen





Reds v Stormers @ Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR1: AJ Jacobs

AR2: Nic Berry

TMO: James Leckie

Marius van der Westhuizen will have the whistle for the Reds v Stormers match. Photo: Gerhard Duraan / BackpagePix

Lions v Sharks @ Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Referee: Mike Fraser

AR1: Rasta Rasivhenge

AR2: Brendon Pickerill

TMO: Willie Vos

Saturday:

Crusaders v Brumbies @ Christchurch Stadium Christchurch

Referee: Jaco Peyper

AR1: Egon Seconds

AR2: Paul Williams

TMO: Ben Skeen





Blues v Waratahs @ Eden Park, Auckland

Referee: Federico Anselmi

AR1: Nick Briant

AR2: Glen Jackson

TMO: Glenn Newman





Rebels v Sunwolves @ AAMI Park, Melbourne

Referee: Nic Berry

AR1: AJ Jacobs

AR2: Marius van der Westhuizen

TMO: Ian Smith





Bulls v Jaguares @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Kick-off 15:05 local

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

AR1 Rasta Rasivhenge

AR2 Mike Fraser

TMO Willie Vos





Bye: Chiefs





African News Agency (ANA)



