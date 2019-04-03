JOHANNESBURG – South African Jaco Peyper will referee his 100th Super Rugby match in the clash between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Saturday.
The 38-year-old will become just the fourth referee to reach the 100-match Super Rugby milestone.
On Friday, there will be another big New Zealand conference derby when Highlanders host Hurricanes in Dunedin, where Glen Jackson will be in charge.
The same night there is a South African derby in Johannesburg where Marius van der Westhuizen will have the whistle for the Lions versus Sharks clash.
The Auckland the Trans-Tasman battle between Blues and Waratahs will be refereed by Federico Anselmi.
The weekend finishes in Pretoria with a South African conference clash between the Bulls and Jaguares where Brendon Pickerill will be the referee.
The weekend's match appointments
Friday:
Highlanders v Hurricanes @ Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Referee: Glen Jackson
AR1: Nick Briant
AR2: Paul Williams
TMO: Ben Skeen
Reds v Stormers @ Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR1: AJ Jacobs
AR2: Nic Berry
TMO: James Leckie
Lions v Sharks @ Ellis Park, Johannesburg
Referee: Mike Fraser
AR1: Rasta Rasivhenge
AR2: Brendon Pickerill
TMO: Willie Vos
Saturday:
Crusaders v Brumbies @ Christchurch Stadium Christchurch
Referee: Jaco Peyper
AR1: Egon Seconds
AR2: Paul Williams
TMO: Ben Skeen
Blues v Waratahs @ Eden Park, Auckland
Referee: Federico Anselmi
AR1: Nick Briant
AR2: Glen Jackson
TMO: Glenn Newman
Rebels v Sunwolves @ AAMI Park, Melbourne
Referee: Nic Berry
AR1: AJ Jacobs
AR2: Marius van der Westhuizen
TMO: Ian Smith
Bulls v Jaguares @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Kick-off 15:05 local
Referee: Brendon Pickerill
AR1 Rasta Rasivhenge
AR2 Mike Fraser
TMO Willie Vos
Bye: Chiefs
African News Agency (ANA)