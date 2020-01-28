Tongan Nafi Tuitavake excited to join Bulls









The Bulls' Tongan import Nafi Tuitavake is keen to mix it up with the likes of Cornal Hendricks, Warrick Gelant and Rosko Specman.Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters PRETORIA – He hasn’t had time to explore Pretoria and he’s yet to enjoy a proper South African braai, but Tonga international Nafi Tuitavake is ready to become a big part of the Bulls during this year’s Super Rugby competition. The 30-year-old has joined the Pretoria franchise for this season’s competition and is keen to mix it up with the likes of Cornal Hendricks, Warrick Gelant and Rosko Specman. “I watched the boys play against the Lions (on Superhero Sunday) and there’s definitely some good talent in the team ... and I certainly want to be a part of it,” said the former Crusaders and North harbour wing-cum-centre. Tuitavake also previously played in Europe for Agen in France and Northampton in England. He also featured for Tonga at last year’s World Cup before a broken arm ended his competition early.

But his misfortune quickly turned into an opportunity to join the Bulls - the only South African team to win Super Rugby.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“I was at home recovering when my agent asked if I’d be interested in joining the Bulls. I was surprised and didn’t really expect anything to come of it, but then I got an offer and things happened very quickly after that,” explained Tuitavake at Loftus Versfeld yesterday.

“It’s all good so far. Everyone’s been very welcoming and I’m pleased to be here. I just need to adjust to the high altitude and the (hot) sun.

“But this is a great opportunity for me, to be part of a great team. Not too many foreigners come out this way for Super Rugby, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Nafi Tuitavake (right) also previously played in Europe for Agen in France and Northampton in England. Photo: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Tuitavake is an option to fill the outside centre position vacated by Jesse Kriel.

“I’m comfortable at 13 and on the wing. I suppose I’ve got some experience, having also played in Europe and in Super Rugby before. I hope I can pay back the team for the confidence they’ve shown in me, but yes, it won’t be easy to fill the shoes vacated by Jesse,” he said.

Tuitavake is the younger brother of former All Blacks centre and wing Anthony, who is now retired from the game.

He said he’d learned a lot from his brother, but also from All Blacks legend Dan Carter, whom he shared a room with in his young days at the Crusaders.

“Obviously growing up in my brother’s shadow I pick up a lot of things and learned a great deal about the game, which was good for,” he said.

“And, yes, I roomed with Dan at a stage and that was good, too ... just listening to him talk. He gave me so much good advice; I’m so grateful.”

The Bulls’ first Super Rugby game of the 2020 season is on Friday against the Sharks in Durban.

Pretoria News

Like us on Facebook