Training alone is no fun, but Orie keeping healthy and safe

Working out at home is Ok for now, but it doesn’t come close to getting stuck in during on-field training, and that’s what Lions lock Marvin Orie misses the most right now. The 27-year-old lock is finding the isolation of having to stay mostly at home in this Covid-19 time challenging and tough, but things are set to change a whole lot in the coming days as Orie’s first-born son, Loxton Sydney, who arrived in the world on Tuesday, is sure to keep him and partner Petrushce busy in the coming days and weeks. “I am doing good, thanks,” said a happy Orie this week. “We all miss the game and want to return soon, but the most important thing for me, my family and everyone else right now is our health and safety, and not rugby. We are safe and healthy so we are good.” Orie, who joined the Lions from the Bulls a few years ago, is considered one of the serious thinkers of the game and a man who puts plenty of effort into his rugby - whether in training or on game day.

It’s no surprise then that he’s missing the physicality and competitiveness of the game.

“The hardest part for me is not being able to compete,” said the lock who has turned out for the Springboks on three occasions in the last three years. “Running and training by yourself is no fun; it’s so much better being able to test yourself in training and matches against some of the best in the game. But I’ve had an opportunity now to also reflect on my personal game.”

Orie, like all of his teammates, has stayed in shape since the suspension of Super Rugby in mid-March by working out at home.

“Initially it was tough at Level 5 of the lockdown,” said the big man.

“I was, however, able to gather some equipment to allow me to train at home. But it’s been better since we moved down to Level 4; it’s allowed me to get my running fitness up again.

“Hopefully we’ll get back to some rugby soon.”

Orie said he hadn’t had too many challenges being away from the game he loves so much, but admitted he’d learned a lot about himself over the last few weeks.

“This lockdown (and the whole thing around the coronavirus) has taught me how much we, as humans, rely on social interaction for overall health; our mental health especially.

“It’s given me an opportunity to reflect on things, and that’s been great.”

The time away from the field has also been good in another sense for Orie - being able to catch up on his studies, among other things.

“I’m studying part-time at Wits and the lockdown has allowed me to catch up with some work.

“I have also been practising my golf swing but we will have to wait and see if I’ve made any improvements in that department later on.”

